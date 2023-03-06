Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 12,625.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Asana Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $16.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.23. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.