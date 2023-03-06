Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $114.12 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

