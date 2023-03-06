Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BWS Financial from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASRT. StockNews.com raised Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Assertio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $299.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Assertio has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Assertio during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Assertio during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

