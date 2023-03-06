Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Atkore by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Atkore by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Atkore by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,813 shares of company stock worth $5,499,775. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atkore Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $153.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.03.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.