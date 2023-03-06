Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Atkore by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Atkore by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Atkore by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $153.01 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $154.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.03.

Insider Activity at Atkore

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $207,368.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,209.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $358,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $207,368.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,209.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,813 shares of company stock worth $5,499,775. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.