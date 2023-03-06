Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Sells $75,209.40 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,844 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,209.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 133,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ATOM stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. Atomera Incorporated has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $161.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 61,241 shares in the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

