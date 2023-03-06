Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Sells $82,950.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,233.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDMO. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 154.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,126,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 683,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,482,000 after acquiring an additional 618,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

