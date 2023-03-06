Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Holdings Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,490,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avnet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,763,000 after acquiring an additional 416,367 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,925,000 after acquiring an additional 292,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,561,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 455,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $45.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

