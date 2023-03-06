Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 344.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $160,068,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 76.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,218,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,063,000 after buying an additional 963,811 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $44.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Azenta’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

