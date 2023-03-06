Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Sells $195,825.60 in Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $123.77 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $124.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average is $108.21.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Badger Meter by 26.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Badger Meter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

