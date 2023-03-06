Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Purchases $97,140.00 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $30.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $234.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.70. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 15.46%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.