Barrington Research Boosts Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target to $104.00

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $637.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $100.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 32.0% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

