Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,863 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 932.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $83.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $109.28.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

