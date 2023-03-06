Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Short Interest Update

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.0 days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance
Shares of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $9.40.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
