Big Lots, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Big Lots in a report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Big Lots’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Big Lots Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.33.

Big Lots stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $40.45.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently -16.46%.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 564,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 589,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 418,436 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 359,621 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 1,050.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 251,079 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

