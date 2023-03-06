Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 52,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 757.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 94,191 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 213.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 846,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 576,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 99.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 310,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $409.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Bionano Genomics

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNGO. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

