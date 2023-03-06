BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 286,866.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLW. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BLW opened at $13.57 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.