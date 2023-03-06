Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,741,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 31st total of 2,915,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,612.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOWFF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $43.64 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

