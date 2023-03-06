Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 2,860 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 18.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Snap by 31.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 395,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 19.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap by 40.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 73,516 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Snap by 128.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 62,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,216,593 shares of company stock worth $13,050,687 over the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap Trading Up 5.4 %

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

