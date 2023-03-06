Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

LOPE stock opened at $113.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average is $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $121.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

