Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,443,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,732,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,213,000 after purchasing an additional 178,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 50.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,318 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,576,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,348,000 after purchasing an additional 973,528 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $51.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $59,448.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,606,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,928 shares of company stock valued at $235,312 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

10x Genomics Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

