Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,796 Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,796 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 18.44. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $485.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $444.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.