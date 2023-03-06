Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,685 Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BOH. StockNews.com cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH opened at $74.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

