Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,601 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.96.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Price Performance

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $585,449 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $26.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $77.50.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading

