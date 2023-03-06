Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke Price Performance

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. Daseke, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $374.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Daseke had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Daseke Profile

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.