Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 367.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 382,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 300,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MRC Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth approximately $4,278,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 11.0% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 124,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $987.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

In other MRC Global news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

