Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,509 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,227,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 77,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 474.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.04 million during the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 24.79%.
Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.
