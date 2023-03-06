Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,508 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 360.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 42.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 4,087.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $77.54 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Several analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

