Boothbay Fund Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 88.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $56.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.