Boothbay Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 194,253 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $3,135,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 858,281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 352,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 65,074 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Stories

