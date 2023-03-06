Boothbay Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,241 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after buying an additional 2,200,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 337.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 794,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RPC by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 744,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RPC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 449,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

RPC Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RES stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

RPC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

