Boothbay Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 313.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 75,727 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNAD opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

