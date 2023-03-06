Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Upwork by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Upwork by 1.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Upwork by 82.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,300 shares of company stock worth $725,227. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPWK stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

