Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT opened at $74.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

See Also

