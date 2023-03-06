Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 491.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 179.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 104,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,008 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $12,426,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 684.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 307,767 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.35. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.31%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.68%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.