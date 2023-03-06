Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $216,000 Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 20.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 19.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in IAA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. IAA had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $523.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CJS Securities downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

