Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 208.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

UA opened at $8.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

Under Armour Company Profile

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

