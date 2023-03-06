Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $180,000 in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLX opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $795.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $33.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

