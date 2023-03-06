Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $201,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 76,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80,839 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

