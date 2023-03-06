Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $203,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,710 shares of company stock valued at $833,135. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $702.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $885.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $770.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $798.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

