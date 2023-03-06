Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $663.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.02%.

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.