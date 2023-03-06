Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of AR stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

