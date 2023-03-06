Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Progyny by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Progyny by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Progyny by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 5.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Progyny by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $205,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,683.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,824 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $205,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,683.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,766 shares of company stock worth $5,284,643. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 1.56. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

