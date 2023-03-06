Boothbay Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTCH opened at $41.64 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. Match Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

