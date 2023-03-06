Boothbay Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,360 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after purchasing an additional 118,906 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,566,000 after purchasing an additional 399,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,650,000 after purchasing an additional 249,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.44.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $119.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day moving average is $138.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $253.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.99% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.