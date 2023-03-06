Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $199,000 Investment in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 723.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.60.

LXU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

