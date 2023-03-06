Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $199,000 Investment in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 723.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
LSB Industries stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.60.
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
