Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,776 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,885 shares of the software’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $65.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33, a PEG ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $66.97.

ALTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Shekar G. Ayyar sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $270,502.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,977.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shekar G. Ayyar sold 4,177 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $270,502.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at $387,977.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

