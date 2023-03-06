Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 74.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 465,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,843,000 after buying an additional 46,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

DoorDash Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $130.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $105,510.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,857,108.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $105,510.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,857,108.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,967 shares of company stock worth $12,006,456 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

