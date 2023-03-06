Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NOV by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $139,446,000 after acquiring an additional 98,904 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NOV by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NOV by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James began coverage on NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

