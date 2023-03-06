Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,008 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $222.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

